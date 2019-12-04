A.J. Green won’t play again this week

The Bengals have held a roster spot for A.J. Green all year. They haven’t gotten anything for the investment.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, coach Zac Taylor said the veteran wide receiver wouldn’t play this week against the Browns, but that he’s holding out hope he can return.

Green hasn’t played this season, after suffering an ankle injury in the first practice of training camp.

He said Sunday things were “trending up” but that he wasn’t sure when or if he’d practice again.