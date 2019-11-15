A.J. Green out this week, Dre Kirkpatrick to IR for Bengals

The Bengals’ injury luck continues, and they’re still without their best offensive player.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, the team has ruled wide receiver A.J. Green out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

They thought he was going to return last week, but Green never got that memo. He’s been out since injuring his left ankle in the first practice of training camp.

The Bengals are also putting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on injured reserve. He was carted off during the Oct. 13 game against the Ravens, and hasn’t practiced since with a hyperextended knee.

To backfill the roster, the Bengals are promoting linebacker Hardy Nickerson and wide receiver Damion Willis from the practice squad.