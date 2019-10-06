A.J. Green wants run with Bengals to last as long as Larry Fitzgerald’s time in Arizona

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will miss his fifth straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday, so we won’t be able to compare his work on the field with what Larry Fitzgerald does on the other side of the field for the Cardinals.

Green hopes that there will be a comparison to make with Fitzgerald when it comes to his career trajectory, however. Fitzgerald is in his 16th season with the Cardinals and Green said this week that he’d like the same kind of run in Cincinnati.

“Yeah, you always want that,” Green said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “Nobody will ever value you more than the guys that drafted you. You want to leave a legacy. For him, he is the Arizona Cardinals legend. He can do anything he wants in the state of Arizona and people are going to stay behind him.”

Green’s contract is up after this season and there hasn’t been much recent talk about an extension before the year is out. Jason LaCanfora of CBSSports.com reports that other teams are interested in talking about a trade for Green, but that it’s not clear whether the Bengals would consider making such a move.

The answer to the trade and contract questions will determine whether Green’s tenure with the team approaches Fitzgerald’s status with the Cardinals.