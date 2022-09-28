The Cardinals got one wide receiver back on the practice field Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like they’ll have A.J. Green available for this weekend’s trip to Carolina.

Green is dealing with a bone bruise and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that it’s doubtful that the veteran wideout will be well enough to play by Sunday.

“Unless he really, really comes around, probably not going to be available,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

Rondale Moore was the player back at practice. He missed the first three games of the year with a hamstring injury and Kingsbury said he’s hopeful that Moore “progresses to the point that we can get something out of him on Sunday,” but that it is too early to know what that might be.

A.J. Green unlikely to play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk