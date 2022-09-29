A.J. Green unlikely to play Sunday for Cardinals vs. Panthers

It has not been the season A.J. Green or the Arizona Cardinals had hoped for when he re-signed a one-year deal with the team following an 800-plus yard season.

In three games played, Green has five receptions for 29 yards. Now, he’s dealing with a bone bruise that is expected to keep him out of Week 4’s crucial matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

When asked about Green’s availability, Kliff Kingsbury had the following to say:

“It looks doubtful unless he really, really comes around he’s probably not going to be available.”

The Cardinals have a size issue at the receiver position, assuming Green does miss Sunday’s contest. The team currently does not have a receiver over 5-9 on the active roster.

More than that, however, is the lack of depth at the receiver position, as the team continues to be without DeAndre Hopkins. Second-year Rondale Moore, however, is progressing the right way, as he was limited in practice Wednesday.

There is currently no time set on Green’s return from injury.

