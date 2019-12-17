A.J. Green unlikely to play this season but expects full offseason

After meeting with noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Monday, Bengals receiver A.J. Green said what already seemed obvious: He isn’t likely to play this season.

But Green expects to have a full offseason of training for 2020.

“I feel good just getting confirmation from him, knowing there’s no effect on my future,” Green said Tuesday, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I never thought it would be that bad that I could never play at a high level. Just hearing him saying it made me feel a lot better.”

Green tore ligaments in his left ankle on the first day of training camp practice July 27, requiring surgery. He has not played this season despite remaining on the 53-player roster all season.

He practiced only once as a limited participant before the ankle swelled again.

“I would have been better off breaking it,” Green said.

Green continued his rehab with Bengals rehab chief Nick Cosgray on Wednesday.

“[Anderson] said the biggest thing for me is to get my range of motion back,” Green said. “Most of it is back. It will take time as I keep running routes and keep doing stuff with Nick.”

Green is scheduled to become a free agent in March, having played only nine games last season and none this season.