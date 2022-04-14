Wide receiver A.J. Green won’t be heading to a new team for the 2022 season.

The Cardinals announced on Thursday that Green has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal for Green, who joined the team as a free agent last offseason.

Green started nine of the 16 games he played for the NFC West club in 2021. He caught 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns, but never found the end zone after scoring in a Week 6 win over the Browns.

The Cardinals saw Christian Kirk depart for the Jaguars early in free agency, so Green will be joining DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore at the top of a receiver depth chart that also includes Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, and Andre Baccellia.

A.J. Green is re-signing with Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk