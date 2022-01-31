A.J. Green sends heartfelt message to Bengals fans as team goes to Super Bowl

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Former Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green reactivated one of his social media accounts to send a special message to fans.

Those fans, after all, are busy celebrating the fact they’ll play in Super Bowl XLI after Sunday’s thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Green, now with the Arizona Cardinals, left the team one offseason ago and was on an NFC contender when the Bengals made the big push from six wins over the last two years to 10 and three postseason wins this year.

For the former Bengals wide receiver, it’s all love, as he shared on his Instagram:

