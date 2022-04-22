A.J. Green salary, contract details, salary cap implications

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year deal after he played on a one-year contract in 2021. Last season, he had his best season since 2017, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns.

The details of his contract were not known initially but they are now showing on Over the Cap.

It is a one-year, $3.5 million deal, down from the $6 million his contract was a season ago.

A.J. Green contract details

As noted the deal is for one year and $3.5 million total. He receives a $1.88 million signing bonus.

His salary is the league minimum at $1.12 million and it is fully guaranteed.

He can also earn up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

Salary cap implications

The Cardinals built in two void years to the contract to spread out the signing bonus proration. Instead of a $3.5 million cap hit in 2022, his cap number will be more than $2.2 million.

Of course, because they built void years into last year’s contract, they are already carrying $2.5 million in dead money from his last deal, so he actually accounts for more than $4.7 million in cap space.

Because of the void years, the Cardinals will carry more than $1.25 million in dead money in 2023 against the salary cap.

