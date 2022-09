The Cardinals will be without one of their key offensive players for the rest of the game.

Receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Trainers came out to examine Green after a pass went off his hands with 48 seconds left in the second quarter. He had no catches on two targets in the contest.

Green has five receptions for 29 yards so far this season.

