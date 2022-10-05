A.J. Green returns to practice; Cardinals’ injury report lengthy with 10 DNPs

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 5 on Wednesday. It was lengthy. They started the week preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles with 15 players on the injury report.

The details of the report are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest), WR Marquise Brown (foot), TE Zach Ertz (rest), OL Max Garcia (toe), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), K Matt Prater (right hip), OL Justin Pugh (elbow), LB Nick Vigil (hamstring), TE Maxx Williams (knee)

This is a concerning list. Brown, Hudson and Pugh probably would have had the day off anyway. Pugh, though, is day-to-day with his elbow injury. Prater was ruled out by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Lawrence missed the game on Sunday after having hand surgery.

Vigil exited the game Sunday after only a few snaps and Williams’ absence is probably more maintenance than anything. He played a season-high 23 snaps on Sunday.

Limited participation

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring), LB Zeke Turner (ankle), DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Green practiced for the first time after missing all last week and missing the game on Sunday. Collins was limited to start last week and was a full participant by Friday. He played the whole game.

Turner missed two games and was able to practice for the first time in two weeks.

Humphries’ injury is new and something to watch, while Watt has been dealing with the calf for a couple of weeks.

Eagles' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

K Jake Elliott (ankle)

LB Kyron Johnson (concussion)

LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

T Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

Limited participation

RB Boston Scott (rib)

G Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

Full particpation

CB Darius Slay (forearm)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire