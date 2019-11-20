A.J. Green remains out of practice

Bengals receiver A.J. Green won’t practice Wednesday, coach Zac Taylor said at his press conference, via Ben Baby of ESPN. Instead, Green will work with trainers on the side.

It would rank as bigger news if Green was practicing.

It appears unlikely Green will play this week, with Taylor even saying it will be “difficult” for Green to play Sunday if he doesn’t get reps in practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Green has practiced little this season and has yet to play.

It looked like Green was close to returning two weeks ago, and now he’s not. Time is running out for Green to appear in a 2019 game.

The Bengals had hoped Green could return from ankle surgery by Week Eight, which is why they didn’t place him on injured reserve.

He injured his ankle on the first day of training camp.