A.J. Green remains limited in practice

A.J. Green‘s recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in late July took a step forward last week when he took part in practice as a limited participant.

The wideout did not move beyond that status on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor said that the team hasn’t ruled out a return to full practice at some point this week and offered no predictions about his status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but things remain in the same place as last week for the time being.

“The important thing is we want him for more of our games than not,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

If Green does get the green light this week, he won’t have to tangle with past antagonist Jalen Ramsey. The two players could still square off in Week Eight as the Rams follow Jacksonville on Cincinnati’s schedule.