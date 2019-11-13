A.J. Green remains out of Bengals practice

There was a glimmer of hope that the Bengals would get wide receiver A.J. Green on the field for last week’s game against the Ravens, but it went away almost as quickly as it appeared.

Green didn’t practice shortly after head coach Zac Taylor said last Wednesday he expected the veteran to play for the first time this season and the wideout said Thursday that his ankle was not ready for game action. It looks like that will continue to be the case this week.

Green didn’t practice on Wednesday and Taylor said only that the wideout is considered day-to-day for a return to practice. It’s difficult to imagine Green playing without a full week of practice sessions, although an official ruling about his status has yet to be revealed.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick didn’t do any work on Wednesday and is on track to miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury.