The Cincinnati Bengals and former wide receiver A.J. Green have agreed to a one-day contract that allows the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft to officially retire a Bengal.

Green, 35, spent 10 seasons with the Bengals. His final career stop was a two-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals. Green officially retired from the NFL in February.

He will go down as one of the best players to ever suit up in orange and black. During his career with Cincinnati, Green caught 649 passes for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns.Green is second in team history in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns.

Cincinnati invited Green and his family back this weekend to honor him for his time spent with the Bengals. He will be the Bengals’ “Ruler of the Jungle” prior to kickoff on Sunday when the Bengals host the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: A.J. Green officially retires a Cincinnati Bengal