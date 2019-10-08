A.J. Green, notorious Ravens headache, won't play in Week 6

After suffering an ankle injury during the first practice of training camp, seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, A.J. Green won't make his season debut for Cincinnati Bengals Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bengals have ruled AJ Green (ankle) out for Week 6.



The star WR hasn't played all year. pic.twitter.com/LeP8HAw7ep



— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 7, 2019

What may come as bad news for a desperate, and winless, Bengals team doubles as a sigh of relief for the Ravens and their 29th ranked pass defense.

Since entering the league, Green has had a history of torching the Birds for some monster performances. He's scored nine touchdowns against Baltimore since 2011, more than any receiver during that span.

November 10, 2013: All Hail!

We all know this play: two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, down by 7, Dalton tosses a 51-yard heave into the endzone. James Ihedigbo tips the ball behind him, into the hands of Green, and the Bengals force overtime. Baltimore still walked away with the victory but it was too close

September 27, 2015: Hat Trick

Green once again made his presence felt against the Ravens in Week 3 of the 2015 season. The wideout finished with 223 receiving yards and three, yes three, touchdowns. His third of the contest came in the final two minutes to give the Bengals and 28-24 win.

September 13, 2018: Hat Trick

After 17 minutes of play on a Thursday night, Green had found the endzone on three consecutive drives. It was the only time Green tallied a multiple touchdown game in 2018. Green became the first receiver to score three touchdowns against the Ravens since Michael Crabtree, who scored three touchdowns against Baltimore while playing for the Oakland Raiders in 2016.

With all Green has done to the Ravens in the past, they won't miss him come Sunday.

