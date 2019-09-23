A.J. Green not ready to practice or play

The Bengals could use a boost, but they won’t be getting it from wide receiver A.J. Green quite yet.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that Green would not practice this week, or be ready to play this week against the Steelers.

Green suffered an ankle injury on the first day of training camp, and has recently gotten out of his walking boot.

But he still seems to be weeks away, and the Bengals could certainly use the help, heading into next Monday’s game against the equally winless Steelers.