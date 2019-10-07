A.J. Green will not play this week

A.J. Green is expected to return at some point this season, but it won’t be this week.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that Green will not practice this week. That means he won’t return to the lineup against Baltimore on Sunday.

Green injured his left ankle on the first day of training camp. He underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments and got out of a protective boot a few weeks ago.

The Bengals chose not to place him on injured reserve to start the season, but he might end up missing eight weeks anyway.

Green played only nine games last season.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.