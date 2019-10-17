A.J. Green misses practice after all

Andy Dalton was asked Wednesday if he remembers the last pass he threw to A.J. Green in a game.

“It’s been a long time. It’s getting close to a year,” Dalton said, via Richard Skinner of WKRC.

Green caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown from Dalton in an Oct. 28, 2018, victory over the Buccaneers. Green caught one more pass last season, but it wasn’t from Dalton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jeff Driskel threw a 7-yard pass to Green in a Dec. 28, 2018, loss to the Broncos. The Pro Bowl receiver hasn’t played since.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced before practice that Green would have a limited practice Wednesday. He didn’t.

The Bengals reported that Green did not practice.

That is not a good sign in Green’s attempt to return from surgery on his left ankle. Last Thursday marked the first time Green had practiced since injuring his ankle in the first training camp practice July 27.

He was limited last week.

“The important thing is that we want him for more of our games than not,” Taylor said. “‘Careful’ is not the right word, but we just want to make sure he’s fully ready. We’ll make the decision that’s in the best interest of keeping him healthy and getting him to play a lot of snaps for us this year. If it’s this weekend, great. If it’s next weekend, great. If it’s after the bye week, great. Truthfully, we just need to see him in practice to know where he’s at.”