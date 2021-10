Associated Press

Kyler Murray has progressed from a pretty good quarterback to one of the NFL's elite in a hurry. Arizona is 4-0 for the first time since 2012 after a 37-20 win over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams. Murray went 24 of 32 for 268 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to complete at least 75% of his passes in three straight games.