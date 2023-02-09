A.J. Green happy to cheer for Bengals again after retiring from NFL

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green says he’s thrilled he can root for the team again in the wake of his retirement.

Green, freshly retired this week, says he’s a big fan of Joe Burrow and the weapons around him (Tee Higgins said he models his game after Green, after all).

The seven-time Pro Bowler also says he knows the front office will continue to be elite at adding weapons around the quarterback position.

“Miranda is like, ‘Now we can root for the Bengals again,'” Green said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “That’s my team now. I want those guys to win. I’m a big fan of Joe (Burrow), and those guys. One thing about the Bengals. They’ll draft the skill players unbelievably. They always do well. I hope they can keep all those boys in.”

Green added this awesome note: “Gunnar always tells me, ‘Daddy, you need to go back to the Bengals.”

He’s not, not after happily fading into retirement with the cleats hung up, cemented as one of the greatest receivers of his generation and with his health.

It has to be fun for fans to hear Green will be rooting hard for his former team now. And one has to wonder if now that he’s retired, Green has to wait all that long before potentially becoming a member of the team’s Ring of Honor.

