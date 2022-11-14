A.J. Green: It’s been difficult not playing, but I stayed ready

Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green spent most of his career as a focal point of offenses, so the last few weeks have been a major adjustment.

Green did not play at all in Week Seven and he played just one offensive snap in Week Nine, but Green had his number called more often against the Rams on Sunday and he came through for the team. Green converted a fourth down to keep the team’s opening drive alive and then caught a six-yard touchdown from Colt McCoy in the second quarter of the 27-17 win.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury complimented Green after the game for not blinking “through everything, through the adversity, through the things going on” this season and Green said that he’s done his best to stay ready despite his diminished role.

“It’s very difficult,” Green said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been the guy for the last decade. It’s hard to come off the field. But I understand my role. I know what I can still do, I know I can still play at a high level. Sometimes you can’t control it. You just have to be ready.”

Green’s uptick in playing time came while Robbie Anderson saw his snaps decline and we’ll see if that remains the case when they face the 49ers in Mexico City in Week 11.

