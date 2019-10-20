A.J. Green: Bengals record won’t factor into my return date

The Bengals lost their first six games of the season without wide receiver A.J. Green in the lineup and No. 7 turned out the same way on Sunday.

Cincinnati led at halftime and the start of the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to win 27-17. Green watched from the sideline thanks to the ankle injury he suffered in late July and said after the game that the team’s winless start won’t play a role in determining when he’s back on the field.

“Everybody knows what type of guy I am,” Green said, via ESPN.com. “I’m not going to fake anything. I’m not going to milk anything. When I’m ready to play, you know it’s time for me to go. It doesn’t matter what the record (is). Nobody can hold me back when it’s time to play.”

There’s been plenty of speculation that Green could be moved before the October 29 deadline despite the team’s denials, so Green may be returning to the field with a different team. He got in some practice time last week, but didn’t work this week and said he has “a little ways to go” before he’ll be ready to get in a game.