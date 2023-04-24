A.J. Green to announce Bengals’ second-round pick

Earlier this offseason, Cincinnati Bengals great A.J. Green said goodbye to football via his heartfelt retirement message.

Now the Bengals will honor one of the greatest members of their team ever by having him announce the team’s second-round pick during the 2023 NFL draft.

That means, barring a trade, Green sits scheduled to announce the 60th pick in the draft on Friday night, his former team’s second selection of seven in the process.

Green joins names like Anthony Munoz, Geno Atkins and Willie Anderson as franchise greats who have announced picks for the team in recent years of the new Zac Taylor era.

A.J. Green will be announcing our second-round pick at the NFL Draft! Should we do a jersey giveaway to celebrate? 👀 pic.twitter.com/iXNmiG080K — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire