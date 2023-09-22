A.J. Fletcher wary of ‘dangerous’ Bryan Battle: ‘He can drop some fools’

LAS VEGAS – A.J. Fletcher knows he’s going up against a dangerous finisher in Bryan Battle, but he’s ready.

Fletcher (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) takes on Battle (9-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 228 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event streams on ESPN+.

Battle’s past two wins have come by devastating knockouts in under a minute, but Fletcher says his power shouldn’t be underestimated either.

“He’s good – he’s a tough kid,” Fletcher told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 228 media day. “He knows how to take a shot, fights real well off the back foot, uses the cage pretty good as like a good takedown defense, and he can drop some fools.

“He has two knockouts, I think, in his last three. Power-wise and explosiveness, I think I’m going to have the advantage, obviously, but he’s dangerous. I’ve got to take him seriously and I’ve got to handle him.”

After falling short in his first two fights, Fletcher scored his first UFC win in February when he submitted Themba Gorimbo – a job-saving performance for him.

“It was big,” Fletcher said. “My back was on the wall coming off of two losses. I don’t know how else to say it: It was big. It kept me in the UFC, kept my dream alive and I’m here today.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 228.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie