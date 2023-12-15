A.J. Epenesa, Micah Hyde ruled out for Bills

The Bills are going to have to try to beat the league's highest-scoring team without a couple of their key defensive players.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and safety Micah Hyde will not play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Epenesa hurt his ribs after picking up an interception in last Sunday's win over the Chiefs and Hyde suffered a neck stinger.

McDermott said that injured reserve has not been ruled out for either player and that Hyde is likelier to land on the list at this point in time.

Those two players have been the only members of the active roster to miss practice this week. Their full injury report will be released later on Friday.