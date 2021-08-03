A.J. Epenesa drawing early praise at Bills training camp in Year 2

AJ Epenesa had a tough start to his NFL career… but it’s really hard to blame him.

Entering the league in 2020 as a top draft pick, the then-rookie took on an entirely new career and lifestyle in Buffalo, NY, with the Bills. All that happened during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and doing so under such circumstances would be difficult for anyone.

Fast forward to present day and things are much more settled for Epenesa and it’s showing.

People are talking, too… From Bills training camp on Tuesday, a lot of praise was tossed Epenesa’s way.

The man in charge, head coach Sean McDermott, made note that the pass rusher’s work put in prior to training camp is showing.

“I thought it got off on the right foot when he came back here as early as he did in the offseason,” McDermott said via video conference. “You’re seeing the fruits of that labor to this point.”

“It’ll be interesting to see how he continues to grow,” McDermott added. “I’ve been pleased with his progress to this point.”

A seasoned veteran, teammate Mario Addison is getting an up close and personal look at Epenesa in Year 2 through five days of training camp. Addison didn’t mince words.

“AJ is ready,” Addison said per The Athletic. “Watch out for AJ.”

While the pandemic is not fully behind society, circumstances are much better. Epenesa personally entered this offseason with a better feel for the league having taken it in for a year, however, the days of social distancing from his teammates and new community are well behind him.

Epenesa also deserves credit himself for putting in work this offseason that’s getting noticed.

Still, Epenesa did provide some insight into how difficult things were entering the NFL under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Epenesa didn’t want to make any excuses, but he also couldn’t deny the hardships.

“A good word for it would be restrictive,” Epenesa said via the Rochester D&C. “Couldn’t hang out with your teammates outside the facility, you can’t see your family, they can’t come see you.”

As Addison attests to, the on the field work is certainly showing for Epenesa along with the improved situation off of it for him. Early in training camp practices, reports have credited Epenesa with turning in multi-sack practices.

If Epenesa does turn a corner, that could provide a big boost to Buffalo’s defensive line, both in the short and long term.

