A.J. Ellender football game postponed following severe weather on Thursday night

BOURG — After weather pushed back the start of warm-ups for over an hour, A.J. Ellender's football game against Metairie Park Country Day was postponed.

The weather became a factor with less than 45 minutes until kickoff, when a lightning strike forced the teams to the locker rooms and all fans under the bleachers. Heavy rain followed, with the storm prompting further delays. The game was postponed as kicking off late impacted Country Day's travel curfew.

Players on both football teams wait out the storm that led to Country Day at A.J. Ellender's postponement.

Despite rumors circulating among fans, players, and even the officiating crew that the game would be played Saturday morning, Patriots coach John Haslitt remained committed to playing on Friday night, albeit at a different location, but ruled out a Saturday contest.

"We're going to try to find some way to play tomorrow (Friday) night at another venue," said Haslitt after the game's postponement. "One of the Lafourche Parish schools, I think they're all away tomorrow night. So, we'll just try to see if this game can get in tomorrow night. If not, it'll probably be canceled altogether."

A.J. Ellender opened the season— and the Haslitt era —with a loss to Patrick F. Taylor last Thursday.

