A.J. Dillon's bulldozing 6-yard TD caps Packers' masterful opening drive
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon runs the ball in for tough 6-yard touchdown. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 contract before the 2020 season. It made him the league’s highest-paid receiver in 2021 with a $20 million base salary and a $22 million cap number. Yet, Cooper tied for 39th in receptions (68), 34th in receiving yards (865) and tied for 37th in points among non-kickers [more]
Dick Butkus wants to throw Aaron Rodgers off Twitter.
Jones let it rip Friday; Mike McCarthy and Amari Cooper were among his targets as he aired his frustrations for fans in a radio interview. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was still angry after the game about the foul on Caruso.
Former NFL officiating head Mike Pereira is just like many fans: he's bothered by controversial calls. He's also not sure if things will get better.
But does it make sense for either team to pull the trigger?
"If he was on my team I’d have to put hands on him," the NBA legend said of the Brooklyn Nets star's refusal to get the coronavirus shot.
Green Bay Packers player got virus after falsely implying he was vaccinated
The DP World Tour has always brought the heat in social content.
NFL divisional playoffs predictions: The top four seeds will not advance says The Times' Sam Farmer, who predicts an upset in each conference.
The first 2022 NFL mock draft from Daniel Jeremiah projects Aidan Hutchinson and Malik Willis to the Lions in the 1st round
USA TODAY Sports broke down the 12 most intriguing cases on the ballot, with all you need to know heading into Tuesday’s momentous announcement.
We don't know who the Vikings are going to hire as their new general manager and head coach. And we certainly don't know what those new hires will think of the roster they will inherit. What we do know is that one of their first decisions — and perhaps their biggest decision — is what do do about the Vikings' QB situation, as outlined recently by columnist Chip Scoggins. There are three ...
The LA Rams won their first meeting with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. Here's what NFL reporters and experts predict will happen in the playoffs.
Subzero wind chills aren't going to put a damper on Green Bay fans' spirits. They embrace the bitter cold. It's a source of pride and their identity.
The Steelers could take the Bruce Arians route with OC Matt Canada.
Goalby, a lifelong resident of Belleville, died Thursday at at 92. This article originally published in the BND on April 3, 2018.
UFC 270 participants came face-to-face for the final time before they throw down tomorrow in Anaheim, Calif.
You have to love Jared Allen.