A.J. Dillon powers into end zone to give Packers 10-0 lead over Seahawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
THE SNOW PLOW FINDS PAYDIRT.
TOUCHDOWN @ajdillon7! 🙌 #SEAvsGB | #GoPackGo
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/e2sfaX4jTl
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 14, 2021
The first touchdown of Sunday’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks didn’t come until the fourth quarter, and it took a fantastic individual effort from Packers running back A.J. Dillon to make it happen.
Dillon powered through the tackle attempt of Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner near the goal line on 3rd-and-goal to find the end zone and give the Packers a 10-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
Dillon has 15 carries for 54 yards and a score. He did much of the heavy lifting on the scoring drive after the Packers lost Aaron Jones to a knee injury.
The Packers needed four red-zone trips to finally get into the end zone. The first three trips resulted in a missed field goal, a field goal and an interception.
Dillon’s sheer power as a runner was too much for the Seahawks to overcome in the short-yardage situation. The 247-pounder immediately ran to the stands to do a Lambeau Leap.
Can the Packers hold on with a 10-point lead against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks and finish off the team’s eighth win of the season?
Related
Packers RB Aaron Jones exits game against Seahawks with knee injury
Packers rule out OLB Whitney Mercilus with biceps injury