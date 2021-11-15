A.J. Dillon powers into end zone to give Packers 10-0 lead over Seahawks

The first touchdown of Sunday’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks didn’t come until the fourth quarter, and it took a fantastic individual effort from Packers running back A.J. Dillon to make it happen.

Dillon powered through the tackle attempt of Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner near the goal line on 3rd-and-goal to find the end zone and give the Packers a 10-0 lead in the fourth quarter.

Dillon has 15 carries for 54 yards and a score. He did much of the heavy lifting on the scoring drive after the Packers lost Aaron Jones to a knee injury.

The Packers needed four red-zone trips to finally get into the end zone. The first three trips resulted in a missed field goal, a field goal and an interception.

Dillon’s sheer power as a runner was too much for the Seahawks to overcome in the short-yardage situation. The 247-pounder immediately ran to the stands to do a Lambeau Leap.

Can the Packers hold on with a 10-point lead against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks and finish off the team’s eighth win of the season?

