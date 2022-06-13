NBA Finals:

A.J. Dillon’s legs stole the show at Packers charity softball event

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
The beast known as Quadzilla was spotted at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton on Sunday afternoon.

On a day when Brett Favre, Donald Driver, Matt LaFleur and other stars of the Packers past and present were together, it was the legs of running back A.J. Dillon that stole the show.

The Packers “stars” led by Dillon and Aaron Jones beat the “legends” 5-4 in the annual charity softball game on Sunday. Photos of Dillon’s legs – fashioned in short athletic shorts for ultimate admiration – were the biggest winner.

