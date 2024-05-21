J.D. Pickell explains what a deep College Football Playoff run would mean to Notre Dame

We are entering year three of Marcus Freeman’s tenure as Notre Dame football’s head coach and he has yet to reach the College Football Playoff.

Over the course of the first two full seasons, the Irish have improved on their record each season. Last year a high-water mark for wins was established with 10, but once again missed out on the CFP.

With the expanded playoff set to begin this fall, Notre Dame should be one of the twelve teams that make the field this season. On3’s J.D. Pickell believes that a deep run would unlock the Irish program, bringing it to new heights.

He believes that if that is the case, high school recruits would notice and start to flock towards South Bend. “I think it would pour gasoline on their recruiting efforts,” is what Pickell said.

Stacking top recruiting classes would help Notre Dame get to that elite level, and winning more than a few games in the CFP would go a long way towards getting there.

