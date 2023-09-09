J.D. Okuniewski earns first win as head coach as Daniel Boone beats Muhlenberg in high school football

Sep. 9—It was a new beginning for Daniel Boone's football team Friday night at Birdsboro.

The Blazers dominated Muhlenberg 51-14 in a non-league game to give head coach J.D. Okuniewski his first career victory.

"It's such an awesome feeling man," Okuniewski said. "First win under my belt. For our program, we're moving in the right direction."

It was an emotional moment for Okuniewski as he lost his grandmother earlier in the week, to whom he said he was very close.

Due to the circumstances, the first-year head coach had to miss time during practices earlier in the week.

"Those boys work hard and had my back all week," he said. "I'm proud of our young men."

After an 0-2 start, Okuniewski earned his first win on the same field on which he played before graduating from Boone in 2013.

Muhlenberg (0-3) got off to a quick start after receiving the opening kickoff. On the third play from scrimmage, Aaden Lopez connected with Michael Miller on a go route for a 79-yard touchdown.

However, that would be the only positive play the Muhls would have as the offense went stagnant the rest of the way.

The Blazers answered on their first possession with a nine-play drive that resulted in a Hadyn Moyer 2-yard TD run to take a 7-6 lead.

After a three-and-out by the Muhls, the Blazers put together another long drive that ended in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dean Rotter to Anthony High to start the second quarter and make it 14-6.

That is when the Blazers put their foot on the gas.

The Muhls again were forced to punt and High recovered a muffed snap in the end zone for another score.

The Blazers scored two more times in the quarter to take a 37-6 halftime lead.

Rotter scored on a 4-yard run and Connor Reed had an 18-yard interception return for a TD.

"Dean is a football player," Okuniewski said. "He is a dog, I love that kid."

Rotter threw one more touchdown in the third quarter on a 6-yard connection to Gavin Welker on a slant route.

The Blazer's quarterback completed 11-of-15 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 37 rushing yards and one score on 11 carries.

For Muhlenberg, Lopez finished with 102 yards on 7-of-20 passing. Miller had three catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Muhlenberg will host Lebanon on Sept. 15 in their first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 matchup of the season. Daniel Boone will travel to Garden Spot on Sept. 15 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 matchup.