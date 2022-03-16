J.D. McKissic will stay with Commanders instead of signing with Bills

Randy Gregory isn’t the only player who’s changed his mind during the negotiating window.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that running back J.D. McKissic — who had agreed to sign with the Bills on a two-year, $7 million deal — will instead remain with Washington on a contract with the same compensation.

McKissic has been productive for Washington over the last two seasons. He had 954 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in 2020, recording 80 catches for 589 yards.

Then in 2021, McKissic caught 43 passes for 397 yards with a pair of TDs, also rushing 48 times for 212 yards with two scores.

Schefter reports the Commanders initially didn’t offer McKissic a contract until he agreed to join the Bills. But when McKissic learned Washington was willing to match Buffalo’s offer, he didn’t want to leave his current franchise.

McKissic staying with Washington means the Bills will now have to find another dual-threat for their backfield, as Buffalo tries to keep improving its offense with Josh Allen behind center.

The Bills finished the 2021 season No. 3 in points scored and No. 5 in total yards.

