J.D. McKissic carted off late in fourth quarter

Washington running back J.D. McKissic was carted off with 3:33 remaining in Monday night’s game.

McKissic was injured after an 8-yard reception from Taylor Heinicke. It is unclear what McKissic injured, but he appeared to take a hit his head and neck area off the knee of Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs.

Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan and assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, along with McKissic’s Washington teammates, went onto the field to wish McKissic well after he was placed on the cart.

McKissic received a standing ovation from the crowd, and he raised his hand as the cart headed up the tunnel.

McKissic had seven carries for 30 yards and a touchdown and five receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown against his former team.

