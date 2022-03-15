J.D. McKissic agrees to sign with Bills

The Bills are adding a dual threat out of the backfield to their offense.

According to multiple reports, J.D. McKissic has reached and agreement to sign with Buffalo. The deal is worth two years and $7 million, with a possible additional $1 million in incentives.

McKissic spent the last two seasons with Washington. Playing 11 games with three starts in 2021, he recorded 609 yards from scrimmage — 212 rushing, 397 receiving — and four total touchdowns. He was second on the team with 43 receptions.

McKissic had 954 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns while playing all 16 games for Washington in 2020.

McKissic entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2016. He spent time with the Falcons before Seattle claimed him off waivers late in his first season.

McKissic also played the 2019 season with Detroit, where he recorded 438 yards and a touchdown.

