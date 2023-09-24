J.D. Martinez's solo dinger (31)

It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
Harrison is widely considered a possible top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Deion Sanders and Colorado were brought back to reality by Oregon. And it wasn’t pretty.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Dante Moore's first five pass dropbacks: pick-six, completion for negative yards, incompletion, incompletion, sack.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central and joined the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
After two days of competition, the Solheim Cup will come down to Sunday's singles matches.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.