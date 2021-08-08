J.D. Martinez's RBI double
J.D. Martinez drives an RBI double to left field to bring Rafael Devers in, tying the game at 1 in the 2nd inning
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Is this the worst piece of sportsmanship in Olympic history - or just a serious lack of hand/eye coordination?
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Gabe Kapler had to use every reliver in his bullpen to escape Milwaukee with an improbable win Saturday night.
This was frightening.
Rizzo said he was waiting to get vaccinated while with the Cubs in June.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Jimmy Johnson began his thank yous with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who served as his presenter. But who would have expected the former coach to thank Cowboys owner Jerry Jones second? Jones and Johnson’s relationship is well documented, but it seems to have thawed since Jones and then Johnson have earned induction into [more]
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.