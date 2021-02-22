J.D. Martinez's awesome Tom Brady shirt gets great reaction from Bucs QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady knows he'll be hearing about his Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade antics for quite some time.

The Bucs quarterback caught wind of Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez's spring training attire on Sunday and had a perfect response. In case you missed it, the photo on Martinez's T-shirt shows Brady stepping off his boat after possibly one too many drinks.

The Red Sox also got in on the trolling, playing off Brady's "drunk" tweet.

"Lol...I will never live this down," the 43-year-old wrote.

Lol...I will never live this down https://t.co/QRmiEvZFkF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 22, 2021

You've got that right, Tom.

Nonetheless, Brady seemed to have an incredible time celebrating the Bucs' second Super Bowl title, and fellow athletes like Martinez loved every second of it.