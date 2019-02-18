J.D. Martinez says slow free-agent market won't affect his opt-out originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FORT MYERS, Fla. - J.D. Martinez isn't letting the frozen free-agent market get to his head.

Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal late last February, though the slugger can exercise his opt-out clause following the 2019 season. Sunday at JetBlue Park, Martinez was asked whether the uncertainty of free agency affects his thoughts on a possible opt-out at the end of the year.

"I don't really think it does," he said. "Personally, you listen to obviously Scott [Boras] and their advice, and that's what they're really good at. But at the end of the day I know my value and I know what I bring to the table, and I really don't kind of look at that. I kind of judge me on me."

Monday morning on WEEI's "Mut and Callahan," Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said the team has had talks of an extension with ace Chris Sale, but not Martinez.

Xander Bogaerts had a different answer when asked whether the slow free-agent market could affect his future plans. "You obviously have to think about it," said Boston's homegrown shortstop.

With Martinez, Sale, Bogaerts, and Mookie Betts all on the verge of hitting the market, the Red Sox brass has their work cut out for them in 2019.

