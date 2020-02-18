J.D. Martinez says players' frustrations with Astros are 'a bit too much'

Several players around Major League Baseball have expressed their displeasure with the Houston Astros and the lack of discipline handed down to players involved in their sign-stealing scandal.

Superstars Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, and Mike Trout are among those upset with how MLB has handled the situation. But as more and more players pile on, Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez just wants to put this all in the past.

Martinez shared his thoughts on the outrage around the league on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"I understand players' frustrations and stuff like that, but I think in my opinion, it's already getting a little bit too much," Martinez said, per ESPN's Joon Lee. "We have to move past it at some point. We can't continue to talk about it. I know it's frustrating right now. People want to talk about it, this and that, but it's 2020. I think teams are aware of everything that's kind of happened.

"... From here on out, it's going to be a different message in the clubhouses and a different environment with people, like steroids. The punishments were so harsh that people weren't going to attempt to think about doing anymore. I think it will get to that point."

Martinez also believes MLB commissioner Rob Manfred granting players immunity in exchange for information on the scandal was the right move.

"If it weren't for players talking and getting that immunity, I don't think no one would have ever have said anything," Martinez said.

A member of the Astros from 2011-13, Martinez was teammates with two-time MVP Jose Altuve, who's at the center of Houston's scandal.

As a result of MLB's investigation, the Astros were penalized with a $5 million fine and both manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeffrey Luhnow received one-year suspensions. Hinch and Luhnow were fired shortly afterward.

Story continues

Alex Cora's two-year tenure as Red Sox manager came to an end after MLB's report named him as a central figure in the scandal while he served as the Astros bench coach in 2017.

Altuve, Alex Bregman, and other players involved have since apologized for their actions, though the sincerity of those apologies has been questioned.

As much as Martinez wants to move on, it's unlikely this mess will be cleaned up any time soon.

J.D. Martinez says players' frustrations with Astros are 'a bit too much' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston