J.D. Martinez received cortisone shot for 'low-back tightness,' will be re-evaluated in 3-5 days

Don’t expect to see J.D. Martinez in a Mets uniform in the near future.

After not joining his teammates in Atlanta this week for their series against the Braves, it appears Martinez will be out even longer after receiving a cortisone shot for “low-back tightness” on Tuesday.

Dealing with what manager Carlos Mendoza described as “total body soreness” during his ramp-up in spring training and the minor leagues in an attempt to be ready for the big leagues, the veteran will need a few days for his body to react to the shot before he can swing a bat again.

“Look, this guy is almost to 80 at-bats in two weeks,” Mendoza said. “I don’t think any position player when they first report to spring training goes through that quick of a ramp up… So, he got a shot today so probably 3 to 5 days, according to how he responds to the treatment, he should be able to start swinging the bat again and he’ll get going.”

It’s not uncommon for players to deal with soreness as they get things going again before the season and get reacclimated to the grueling schedule of an MLB season, especially for a 13-year veteran such as Martinez.

Last season, according to Mendoza, the 36-year-old had a similar start to the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he needed a cortisone shot in late April. He missed about three weeks after that, playing in a game against the Chicago Cubs on April 23 and not returning until May 12 against the San Diego Padres.

“This is something he’s dealt with the past few years and he felt it again,” Mendoza said. “...Last year in April he dealt with [it] in LA; he got a shot and then within seven days he was back swinging the bat.”

Martinez and Mendoza are confident the slugger can do that again this season. In fact, the Mets skipper says the situation is “nothing too concerning.”

“In talking to him he sounds pretty confident,” Mendoza said. “Like, ‘look last year was a game changer for me. I dealt with this in the past and there was times where I played through it and it wasn’t a good feeling. Last year I got this shot and I was perfectly fine for the rest of the season, so I don’t want to go up there now and have to deal with this the whole year so why don’t we just get ahead of things and get it done’ and that’s what we decided to do.”

Regardless of what happened last year or whether this is nothing new for Martinez, his body still needs to respond to the treatment, which is what the Mets will monitor in the next 48 to 72 hours, per Mendoza.

The manager also mentioned that Martinez told him that he could be with the team right now but that he doesn’t want to deal with this throughout the year and that they should just get ahead of things, which is what New York did.

“As far as at-bats and things like that, he feels really good – timing-wise, mechanics – so again I’m not too concerned about this,” Mendoza said.

Once Martinez is able to start swinging a bat again, though, he will still need to take more batting practice and “probably get a few more games” in the minor leagues, Mendoza said.