J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts earn MLBPA awards originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The trophies may never stop coming for the 2018 Red Sox, as J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts took home two more on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball's Players Association announced the Players Choice Awards, with Martinez being voted 2018 Player Of the Year by his peers and Betts earning the 2018 American League Outstanding Player Of the Year award.

As one of the most feared hitters in the game, he does it all. Putting up ridiculous numbers this season, hitting .346 BA | 32 HR | 80 RBI, we can't wait to see what's to come #PlayersChoiceAwards2018



Your 2018 AL Outstanding Player is @MookieBetts!https://t.co/B2l3Irpvve



— #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) November 28, 2018

Betts may need to buy another trophy case just to make room for his latest honor. The Red Sox' star outfielder earned the AL MVP award earlier this month, along with a Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, and a Heart & Hustle award just to top it off.

As for Martinez, the Sox' designated hitter had to settle for fourth place in AL MVP voting this season but still won Silver Slugger awards as both an outfielder and DH, along with the Hank Aaron Award.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story Continues

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE