J.D. Martinez joins impressive list of Red Sox greats with milestone

Martinez's latest milestone lands him on list of Red Sox legends

The most productive hitter in Major League Baseball is entering rare air.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez smacked a pair of RBI singles in Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers to extend his MLB lead to 31 RBIs through 30 games. That's to go along with Martinez's 10 home runs, which is tied with Ronald Acuna for the most in baseball.

If tallying at least 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in your first 30 games seems difficult to do ... well, it is.

Check out the list of Red Sox players Martinez joined by crossing the 30-RBI threshold Thursday:

Red Sox with at least 10 HR and 30 RBI in their first 30 games of a season:



J.D. Martinez (2021)

Mo Vaughn (1995)

Fred Lynn (1979)

Jim Rice (1978)

Ted Williams (1950, ’53, ’55)

Walt Dropo (1950)

Vern Stephens (1949)

Jimmie Foxx (1940) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 6, 2021

We've heard of a few of those guys.

In case you're wondering, everyone on that list went on to put up stellar RBI numbers. Only Williams failed the cross the 100-RBI threshold in this group, but he played in fewer than 90 games in all three of those campaigns.

Mo Vaughn: 126 RBIs (career high)

Fred Lynn: 122 RBIs

Jim Rice: 139 RBIs (won American League MVP)

Ted Williams: 97 RBIs (89 games in 1950), 34 RBIs (1953 in 37 games) and 83 RBIs (1955 in 98 games)

Walt Dropo: 144 RBIs (career high)

Vern Stephens: 159 RBIs (career high)

Jimmie Foxx: 119 RBIs

Martinez is coming off the worst season of his career, a disastrous 2020 campaign in which he hit just .213 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs. But through about 20 percent of the season, the 33-year-old is on pace to surpass his career highs in homers (45) and (130).

So, yeah. It's safe to say Martinez was ready for this season.