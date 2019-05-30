J.D. Martinez on Home Run Derby: 'I just don't want to do it' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

This year, the winner of the MLB's Home Run Derby will be awarded an unprecedented prize. The league is giving the winner $1 million in 2019 in hopes of attracting some of the league's biggest superstars and power hitters to participate in the event.

However, despite this increase in prize money, Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez still isn't interested in participating. And he offered his thoughts on the event, and the All-Star break in general, in a recent interview.

"I just don't want to do it. It's a lot of stress, man," Martinez told Rob Bradford of WEEI. "You're hitting for two minutes straight, easy. Trying to hit the ball as far as you can. I remember seeing it the first time they did it when I wanted to do it and I said, 'Thank God I didn't do it.' It was just exhausting. Those guys were out there drenched.

"The All-Star Game in itself is stressful. There's so much going on. It's not even a break. You don't have time to relax. You have to be on. It's one of those things, along with that ... I'm sure if I was making a lot less I would think about it. To me, it's about the team and giving my body the rest that it needs."

Safe to say, Martinez's take on the derby is a bit different than that of Michael Chavis. The Red Sox rookie recently expressed an interest in participating in the event saying simply that he "likes hitting home runs." Chavis is also making significantly less than Martinez, so the financial gain would certainly be bigger for him.

Of course, it's notable that the rest could prove to be more valuable for Martinez than Chavis, as Martinez has dealt with a nagging back injury and an illness recently. If he wants to stay fresh and avoid exhausting himself, skipping on the derby seems like the prudent move.

So far this season, Martinez is hitting .298 with 11 home runs, but he has homered seven times in his past 16 games.

