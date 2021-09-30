J.D. Martinez home run vs. Orioles longest batted ball of Red Sox career
The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity.
Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
No. 28 for 28 💣 pic.twitter.com/wBBZVS0dwB
— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 29, 2021
The solo shot was important, first and foremost, but also personally impressive for Martinez: at 444 feet, it was the longest ball he'd hit as a member of the Red Sox.
Amazingly, that was J.D. Martinez's longest batted ball in his time with the Red Sox. 444 feet.
— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) September 29, 2021
The homer was the 28th of the season for Martinez, who inches closer to the fifth 30-home run season of his career and third with the Red Sox.
Martinez has since added a two-run double Wednesday night, bringing him to 99 runs batted in for the season.