J.D. Martinez home run vs. Orioles longest batted ball of Red Sox career

Jake Levin
·1 min read
WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity.

Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The solo shot was important, first and foremost, but also personally impressive for Martinez: at 444 feet, it was the longest ball he'd hit as a member of the Red Sox.

Tomase: No-show against lowly O's has Sox searching at the worst time

The homer was the 28th of the season for Martinez, who inches closer to the fifth 30-home run season of his career and third with the Red Sox.

Martinez has since added a two-run double Wednesday night, bringing him to 99 runs batted in for the season.

