J.D. Martinez 'feels good' after two hits in Mets debut

J.D. Martinez’s long-awaited Mets debut finally arrived on Friday night at Citi Field against the St. Louis Cardinals, and he certainly delivered.

Batting fifth and in the designated hitter spot, Martinez went 2-for-4, with a single and RBI double – both to the opposite field -- but it wasn’t enough in a 4-2 loss.

“Just trying to go up there and be competitive. Put the ball forward,” Martinez said after the game. “I did it twice. The other ones I didn’t put it forward. It happens. To me it’s just getting my bearings and getting my routine again.”

In Martinez’s first at-bat, he hit a hard grounder to the left of Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for a leadoff single in the second inning but was stranded on base. He struck out in his second plate appearance, chasing a 1-2 curveball from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas.

But it was his third at-bat in the sixth inning where he made the most noise.

With Francisco Lindor on second base after a one-out double, Martinez smacked a fastball 101.1 mph into right field off the top of the wall, just missing a two-run home run.

“I know I hit it on the barrel,” Martinez said. “Thought maybe I sliced it a little bit. Just hoping it got over his head and off the wall, if not over it.”

Martinez came up again to lead off the ninth inning with the Mets down by two but struck out for the second time as the team went down in order to end the game.

Despite the loss, Martinez overall felt positive about his first day back.

“Feels good,” Martinez said. “Getting a hit is always good.”