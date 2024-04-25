J.D. Martinez drives in two runs in potential final Syracuse Mets tune up

In potentially his final Triple-A game, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs on two hits during the Syracuse Mets' 4-0 win over Columbus on Wednesday night.

The veteran slugger started the scoring in the first inning with a double to left, which scored Luisangel Acuna. In the third, Martinez smoked a single off an infielder's glove to score Acuna again. The ball went 109 mph off of Martinez's bat.

Martinez finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a strikeout. In two games in Syracuse, Martinez went 3-for-8 with three RBI and one run scored.

If all is well with Martinez, healthwise, then the Mets could call him up to start the weekend series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Acuna had himself a good day, going 2-for-4 with two runs, but he did strike out twice. Over his last four games, Acuna picked up five hits and is now hitting .222.

Mark Vientos went 1-for-4, with two strikeouts, but he did pick up an RBI single in the third inning to give Syracuse a 3-0 lead.

On the mound, Dom Hamel struck out eight batters in 5.1 innings pitched (91 pitches/56 strikes) giving up just one hit and two walks. The 25-year-old is having a solid season with Syracuse. He now dropped his ERA from 6.23 to 4.42. He also has 27 strikeouts in 18.1 innings pitched.

Syracuse (12-9) will continue their series with Columbus on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.