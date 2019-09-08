J.D. Martinez on critical error vs Yankees: "That ball has to get caught. It changed the game."

J.D. Martinez made a critical error during the Red Sox' 5-1 loss to the Yankees Saturday, and afterward he sounded off on the difficulties of playing right field at Fenway during afternoon games.

In the fourth inning, Martinez couldn't find a fly ball hit by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. It bounced into the stands for a ground-rule and the Yankees scored two runs off the miscue.

"It's terrible," he said on NESN postgame. "This place, 4 o'clock game is the worst. One the worst I've seen with the shadows in the outfield and hitting and right field. You pray for clouds pretty much.

"I don't care if you're a DH or an outfielder, unless you're Superman and you have X-ray vision against the sun. I don't know. If someone could see through the sun, I guess they catch it. It was a tough play."

Later in that inning, Edwin Encarnacion launched a two-run home run to left to extend the Yankees' lead to 4-0. Boston only scored one run Saturday thanks to a home run by Martinez, but the error ended up costing his team a chance at a win.

"That ball has to get caught. It changed the game," Martinez said.

The Red Sox split the first two games against their arch-rival and will play the second half of this four-game series on Sunday and Monday. if the Red Sox are going to make any move toward the postseason, they might want to finish this one out strong.

