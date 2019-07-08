J.D. Martinez to bat fifth in 2019 MLB All-Star Game

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston

J.D. Martinez to bat fifth in 2019 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Alex Cora, who's managing the American League All-Stars, has tapped his designated hitter J.D. Martinez to bat in the fifth spot for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Tuesday night will be the Red Sox slugger's second consecutive All-Star Game appearance and third overall. Reigning MVP Mookie Betts and shortstop Xander Bogaerts will also represent the Red Sox in Cleveland.

At the break, Martinez has smacked 18 home runs and has recorded a .304 batting average. His .918 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is eighth in the AL, behind both Bogaerts (.919) and All-Star snub Rafael Devers (.923).

Cora has opted to start Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, 36, on the mound against the LA Dodgers' phenom Hyun-jin Ryu. Below are the full starting lineups for both the AL and NL All-Star teams: 

American League:

  • George Springer, RF, Astros

  • DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees

  • Mike Trout, CF, Angels

  • Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians

  • J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox

  • Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

  • Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

  • Michael Brantley, LF, Astros

  • Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins
    SP: Justin Verlander, Astros


National League: 

  • Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers

  • Javier, Baez, SS, Cubs

  • Freddie Freeman,1B, Braves

  • Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers

  • Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

  • Josh Bell, DH, Pirates

  • Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

  • Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

  • Ronald Acuna Jr. CF, Braves
    SP: Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

 

What to Read Next

Back