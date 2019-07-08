J.D. Martinez to bat fifth in 2019 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Alex Cora, who's managing the American League All-Stars, has tapped his designated hitter J.D. Martinez to bat in the fifth spot for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tuesday night will be the Red Sox slugger's second consecutive All-Star Game appearance and third overall. Reigning MVP Mookie Betts and shortstop Xander Bogaerts will also represent the Red Sox in Cleveland.

At the break, Martinez has smacked 18 home runs and has recorded a .304 batting average. His .918 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is eighth in the AL, behind both Bogaerts (.919) and All-Star snub Rafael Devers (.923).

Cora has opted to start Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, 36, on the mound against the LA Dodgers' phenom Hyun-jin Ryu. Below are the full starting lineups for both the AL and NL All-Star teams:

American League:

George Springer, RF, Astros

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees

Mike Trout, CF, Angels

Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians

J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox

Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

Michael Brantley, LF, Astros

Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins

SP: Justin Verlander, Astros





National League:



Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers

Javier, Baez, SS, Cubs

Freddie Freeman,1B, Braves

Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

Josh Bell, DH, Pirates

Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

Ronald Acuna Jr. CF, Braves

SP: Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers



Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.