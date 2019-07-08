J.D. Martinez to bat fifth in 2019 MLB All-Star Game
J.D. Martinez to bat fifth in 2019 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
Alex Cora, who's managing the American League All-Stars, has tapped his designated hitter J.D. Martinez to bat in the fifth spot for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland.
Tuesday night will be the Red Sox slugger's second consecutive All-Star Game appearance and third overall. Reigning MVP Mookie Betts and shortstop Xander Bogaerts will also represent the Red Sox in Cleveland.
At the break, Martinez has smacked 18 home runs and has recorded a .304 batting average. His .918 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is eighth in the AL, behind both Bogaerts (.919) and All-Star snub Rafael Devers (.923).
Cora has opted to start Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, 36, on the mound against the LA Dodgers' phenom Hyun-jin Ryu. Below are the full starting lineups for both the AL and NL All-Star teams:
American League:
George Springer, RF, Astros
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees
Mike Trout, CF, Angels
Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians
J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox
Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros
Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
Michael Brantley, LF, Astros
Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins
SP: Justin Verlander, Astros
National League:
Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers
Javier, Baez, SS, Cubs
Freddie Freeman,1B, Braves
Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies
Josh Bell, DH, Pirates
Willson Contreras, C, Cubs
Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks
Ronald Acuna Jr. CF, Braves
SP: Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers
